KU reports seven cases of COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Athletics has said that that seven student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19. 100 student-athletes across four sports were tested.

Jayhawks Athletic Director Jeff Long confirmed the positive coronavirus cases during an appearance on Sports Radio WHB. Long didn’t reveal which sports the athletes played, however the Lawrence Journal-World reports that three of the positive cases are football players.

About two weeks ago, KU had its first confirmed case of COVID-19. The first positive case was quarantined after testing positive.

The Jayhawks opened up voluntary workouts on June 15th.

