Increased COVID-19 testing underway at Lyon County Law Enforcement Center

The Lyon County Law Enforcement Center in Emporia is stepping up coronavirus testing after a staff member was confirmed with COVID-19 this past week, according to KVOE Radio.
The Lyon County Law Enforcement Center in Emporia is stepping up coronavirus testing after a staff member was confirmed with COVID-19 this past week, according to KVOE Radio.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Increased coronavirus testing is taking place at the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center after a jail staffer was confirmed to have the virus last week, according to KVOE Radio.

Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope says all employees and inmates will be tested, as will employees of different support services.

The increased testing began Monday morning, after the staffer tested positive Wednesday.

Cope says the staffer came to work Wednesday morning and had a slightly elevated temperature after initial screening.

Less than an hour later, after mentioning she didn’t feel well, there was a second temperature check which was above the 100.4-degree threshold. The staffer is now in isolation.

Cope told KVOE that three Detention Center staff and an inmate likely had close contact with the employee.

Cope says the Lyon County Law Enforcement Center won’t need any changes to its COVID-19 procedures after several major changes were enacted March 13, including the facility shutting down to public access and use of masks for all office staff, deputies on calls and new inmates.

