Advertisement

High-tech gloves translate sign language into spoken word

A phone app converts the signals from the glove
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN/Gray News) – Scientists at UCLA have developed a glove that translates sign language into speech in real-time.

The goal is to let deaf people communicate directly with anyone.

“Our hope is that this opens up an easy way for people who use sign language to communicate directly with non-signers without needing someone else to translate for them,” said Jun Chen at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering.

“In addition, we hope it can help more people learn sign language themselves.”

UCLA scientists have developed a glove that translates American Sign Language into speech in real-time.
UCLA scientists have developed a glove that translates American Sign Language into speech in real-time.

The glove has sensors along all four fingers and the thumb.

Those sensors identify words, phrases or letters in American Sign Language.

A smartphone app does the rest.

The signals are translated into spoken words in about a second.

The UCLA research was published in the journal Nature Electronics.

Copyright 2020 CNN and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

McGrath wins Kentucky Dem primary; McConnell showdown awaits

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By BRUCE SCHREINER
Former Marine pilot Amy McGrath overcame a bumpier-than-expected Kentucky primary to win the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination Tuesday, fending off progressive Charles Booker to set up a bruising, big-spending showdown with Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

National

Dem climate plan would end greenhouse gas emissions by 2050

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY Associated Press
The plan backed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other leaders is less ambitious than a sweeping Green New Deal that a group of progressive Democrats outlined last year.

National

Rep. Castor: Dem climate plan will solve climate crisis

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., chairwoman of the climate panel, called the Democratic plan a "transformative road map for solving the climate crisis."

National

Walmart no longer selling All Lives Matter merchandise

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
Walmart is no longer offering All Lives Matter merchandise online

National

Democrats call WH briefing on Russian bounties inadequate

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, JAMES LAPORTA and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press
The Democrats said their briefing was insufficient and they learned nothing new. Hoyer said it was White House officials giving "their perspective" when lawmakers really need to hear from members of the intelligence community.

Latest News

News

15-year-old girl shot and killed in Kansas City, Kansas

Updated: 47 minutes ago
A 15-year-old girl was fatally shot inside a vehicle in Kansas City, Kansas, early Monday.

National

Pediatrics group strongly encourages return of in-person school

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Wright
Citing academic and social concerns, the American Academy of Pediatrics encouraged schools to have the goal of “having students physically present in school” despite the rising tide of COVID-19 infections nationwide.

News

Motorcycle rider critically injured after crash at Billard Airport

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Chris Fisher
A motorcycle rider suffered critical injuries after a high speed crash at Billard airport this morning.

National

Walmart removes ‘All Lives Matter’ merchandise from website

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Walmart is no longer selling “All Lives Matter” merchandise on its website.

Coronavirus

Trader Joe’s shopper rants on camera after being told to wear a mask

Updated: 1 hour ago
Video from a Trader Joe’s in California shows a shopper throwing a tantrum after she was told to wear a face covering inside the store.

Local

Topeka Metro bikeshare program to end July 30th

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Topeka Metro board members have voted to end the city’s only bikeshare program.