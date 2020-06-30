Advertisement

First two downtown Topeka summer concerts cancelled

(WIBW)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The first two shows scheduled for the downtown summer concert series have been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Rock and Food Truck Festival was scheduled for July 25th, and the County and Food Truck Festival was scheduled for August 22nd.

“It became clear to us that the best course of action, given current public health concerns, was to forgo this year’s CoreFirst Bank & Trust Concert Series, at least in the months of July and August,” said Vince Frye, president of Downtown Topeka, Inc.

“If the situation changes, we hope to be able to hold the Jazz and Food Truck Festival in September. However, if we’re unable to do so, we will instead focus our efforts on providing an excellent experience to concert goers in 2021,” Frye continued.

The group has not decided if they should cancel the final concert series of the season.

The Jazz and Food Trucks Festival is tentatively scheduled for September 26th.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

K-State Athletic Director Gene Taylor supports boycotts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Kansas State Athletic Director Gene Taylor issued his support for the student-athletes boycotting for racial injustice.

News

Alice Cooper Oct. 31 concert cancelled at Stormont Vail Event Center

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Alice Cooper’s hit song, ‘How You Gonna See Me Now’ is now a question some are asking after his Topeka concert was cancelled.

News

Topeka Police Chief plans to take action on community concerns on police policy

Updated: 1 hours ago
Nation-wide protests following several police-involved deaths of black people have raised concerns over law enforcement policies.

Local

Fallen Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Deputy honored at Outpost Dedication

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office dedicated the Lake Sherwood Outpost to fallen Sheriff’s Deputy Gregory Stubbs Tuesday.

News

Fallen Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Deputy honored at Outpost Dedication

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office dedicated the Lake Sherwood Outpost to fallen Sheriff’s Deputy Gregory Stubbs Tuesday.

Latest News

News

University of Kansas backs away from in-person requirement

Updated: 1 hours ago
The University of Kansas is providing faculty more flexibility if they don’t feel comfortable teaching in-person classes in the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

News

KU reports seven cases of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Kansas Athletics has said that that seven student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19. 100 student-athletes across four sports were tested.

News

Kansas counties could make governor’s mask order toothless

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Heather Hollingsworth and John Hanna
Gov. Laura Kelly’s planned order requiring Kansas residents to wear masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus could be toothless in many parts of the state because counties can exempt themselves and even those that don’t might not enforce it.

Sports

K-State Athletic Director Gene Taylor supports player boycotts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
K-State Athletic Director issues his support for boycotting student-athletes.

News

Bars in Shawnee County ordered to close at 10:00pm starting Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Shawnee County Health officer has issued new orders saying Shawnee County bars and nightclubs must close at 10:00p.m. starting Thursday.

News

Board vote says Kansas State Fair will happen this year

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Kansas State Fair Board votes 8-5 not to cancel the 2020 event.