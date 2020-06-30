Advertisement

Fallen Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Deputy honored at Outpost Dedication

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office dedicated the Lake Sherwood Outpost to fallen Sheriff’s Deputy Gregory Stubbs Tuesday.

Stubbs was a 10 year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office; he died of a heart attack in 1998 after taking part in a drug raid leaving behind his wife and four daughters, he was 34-years-old.

Deputy Stubss’ widow Teresa Dultmeier was one of many loved ones at the dedication and said the emotions tied to her late husband’s memory are still raw.

“Every night when he’d come home he’d undo that Velcro so when I hear someone undo Velcro I just start crying.”

Monday marked the 22nd anniversary of Stubbs’ death and Dultmeier said the timing of the memorial is especially meaningful.

"To know that people are going to remember him and it's just not that his life doesn't matter means so much to us and to see his plaque here just makes my day. "

Bruce Stubbs said he was able to experience first-hand the dedication his brother had to his work.

“Greg loved his job very much he loved the guys he worked with until you’ve been in law enforcement, appreciate the risks and the things they go through on a daily basis, I was lucky enough to ride with him and see things…it’s a stressful, tough job.”

He added Deputy Stubbs did have a fun side to him.

“He was a jokester at the same time, tried to make some of the serious events lighthearted after they were over he had a great sense of humor.”

While describing him as humble, Stubbs thought he knew his brother would respond to the memorial.

"A little embarrassed I guess he'd be smiling after the fact but we're here smiling and appreciating it for him."

Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill said he knew Stubbs early in his own law enforcement career.

“He was hardworking he was compassionate he was an individual that everyone wanted to be around and work with.”

Hill said Stubbs’ death is a reminder of the pressures of being in law enforcement.

“The manner in which he died it just raises the awareness of what law enforcement officers go through the day to day mental and physical tolls that hits these men and women doing their jobs it’s significant.”

