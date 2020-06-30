Advertisement

Emporia State returns to the field

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s not the type of football Emporia State is used to.

“It’s been a lot harder.” Daniel Goodman, Emporia State Strength and Conditioning coach, said.

“We’re not actually in the weight room right now we’re outside.” Garin Higgins, Emporia State head football coach, said.

“It’s just being creative and making sure we’re getting enough work in and our guys are getting ready for the season each and every day.” Goodman said.

But, all things considered, they’re glad to be back.

“It was just great to be able to see them.” Higgins said.

“Just being around is awesome. You know, just it makes it’s rewarding seeing them succeed and get better every single day.” Goodman said.

The Hornets returned to the football field a week ago. They're holding voluntary workouts for the first time since the pandemic.

“So you can see that there is some regression and you’re not right where you want to be right now.” Goodman said. “But like I said, you got to keep the end goal in mind and understand you know, we’re slowly progressing towards the season. You know, it’s a little bit of a marathon we don’t want to sprint these first three weeks tear him down and be you know, struggling at the end of summer when camp starts”

All participating players have been tested for the coronavirus and all came back negative. Even with no current active cases, extra precautions are being taken to keep players safe.

“So right now social distancing is the main thing while we’re out on the field and then educating our guys on what the symptoms are.” Goodman said. “Then we’re also cleaning equipment once somebody is done with it, so if we use a use something, you know, we’re spraying it down wiping it down immediately and then just educating the guys on staying away from each other. Not giving each other high fives you know, no physical contact of that nature. It changes by the day or the hour and just going with what we’re being told.”

Still, a pandemic looms and the program can’t control who an athlete comes into contact with off the field. But, the team can only attack the day and hope to be better come the next.

“Oh, there’s gonna be changed.” Higgins said. “There’s no question. I mean, it’s not going to be what we’re used to...you just have to learn to deal with it the best way that you can and make sure that you’re doing the right thing.”

