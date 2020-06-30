Advertisement

McGrath wins Kentucky Dem primary; McConnell showdown awaits

Amy McGrath hopes to unseat Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Amy McGrath hopes to unseat Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.(Source: WAVE/Gray News)
By BRUCE SCHREINER
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Former Marine pilot Amy McGrath overcame a bumpier-than-expected Kentucky primary to win the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination Tuesday, fending off progressive Charles Booker to set up a bruising, big-spending showdown with Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Voting ended June 23, but it took a week until McGrath could be declared the winner due to the race's narrow margins and a deluge of mail-in ballots. The outcome seemed a certainty early in the campaign but became tenuous as Booker's profile surged as the Black state lawmaker highlighted protests against the deaths of African Americans in encounters with police.

Kentucky switched to widespread absentee voting amid the coronavirus pandemic, and election officials needed days to count ballots. McConnell, a key ally to President Donald Trump, already breezed to victory in the GOP primary in his bid for a seventh term.

Since last summer, McConnell and McGrath looked past their primaries to skirmish with each other, and now those attacks are expected to intensify as they head into the fall campaign.

McGrath was backed by the Democratic establishment looking for a challenger to keep McConnell tied down in Kentucky as the GOP tries to hold its Senate majority. She raised prodigious amounts of campaign cash that put her on equal footing with the always-well-funded McConnell.

Despite her advantages, McGrath sweated out her primary victory against the hard-charging Booker.

Booker's long-shot Senate bid surged amid the national eruption of protests against police brutality. He joined demonstrations in his hometown of Louisville to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot by Louisville police in her own home. Booker gained the backing of leading national progressives as he supported a universal basic income and Medicare for All — ideas that McGrath resisted.

McGrath charted a more moderate course inside Democratic politics. She supports adding a public health insurance option as part of the Obama-era Affordable Care Act and supports expanded access to Medicare for people 55 and older.

She portrays McConnell as an overly partisan, Washington insider who exemplifies what's wrong with national politics. She accuses McConnell of undermining labor unions, awarding tax cuts for the wealthy and cozying up to pharmaceutical companies while people struggle to afford prescription drugs.

McConnell accuses her of being too liberal for Kentucky on issues ranging from abortion to border security. He promotes his work with President Donald Trump — who remains popular in Kentucky — to appoint conservatives to fill federal court seats. McConnell also plays up his Senate leadership role and his ability to steer federal money back to the Bluegrass State.

Trump could turn into a focal point in the Senate race.

McConnell led the effort to defend the president after House Democrats impeached him. McGrath has said she would have voted to convict Trump on both impeachment counts. She accused of the GOP-led Senate of lacking “the guts” to put a check on “out-of-control presidential power.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Dem climate plan would end greenhouse gas emissions by 2050

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY Associated Press
The plan backed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other leaders is less ambitious than a sweeping Green New Deal that a group of progressive Democrats outlined last year.

National

Rep. Castor: Dem climate plan will solve climate crisis

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., chairwoman of the climate panel, called the Democratic plan a "transformative road map for solving the climate crisis."

National

Walmart no longer selling All Lives Matter merchandise

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
Walmart is no longer offering All Lives Matter merchandise online

National

Democrats call WH briefing on Russian bounties inadequate

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, JAMES LAPORTA and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press
The Democrats said their briefing was insufficient and they learned nothing new. Hoyer said it was White House officials giving "their perspective" when lawmakers really need to hear from members of the intelligence community.

Latest News

News

15-year-old girl shot and killed in Kansas City, Kansas

Updated: 46 minutes ago
A 15-year-old girl was fatally shot inside a vehicle in Kansas City, Kansas, early Monday.

National

Pediatrics group strongly encourages return of in-person school

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Wright
Citing academic and social concerns, the American Academy of Pediatrics encouraged schools to have the goal of “having students physically present in school” despite the rising tide of COVID-19 infections nationwide.

News

Motorcycle rider critically injured after crash at Billard Airport

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Chris Fisher
A motorcycle rider suffered critical injuries after a high speed crash at Billard airport this morning.

National

Walmart removes ‘All Lives Matter’ merchandise from website

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Walmart is no longer selling “All Lives Matter” merchandise on its website.

Coronavirus

Trader Joe’s shopper rants on camera after being told to wear a mask

Updated: 1 hour ago
Video from a Trader Joe’s in California shows a shopper throwing a tantrum after she was told to wear a face covering inside the store.

Local

Topeka Metro bikeshare program to end July 30th

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Topeka Metro board members have voted to end the city’s only bikeshare program.