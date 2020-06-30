Advertisement

COVID-19 survivor barely recognizes himself after 25 days in a coma

Ahmad Ayyad went from peak physical condition and competing in obstacle races to losing 60 pounds after being hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
Ahmad Ayyad went from peak physical condition and competing in obstacle races to losing 60 pounds after being hospitalized due to the coronavirus.(Source: CNN)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN/Gray News) – The first COVID-19 patient to need a ventilator at Johns Hopkins Hospital is making a remarkable recovery.

Ahmad Ayyad took an Uber to a Washington D.C. hospital in March after experiencing what he thought were flu symptoms.

His life was in the balance.

“They put me in a coma, and they put me on a ventilator,” Ayyad said. “I wake up the next day, I’m in Baltimore at Hopkins.”

He tested positive for coronavirus and influenza.

“He is a very athletic, fit individual and he’s young and so my first thought was wow, if this can happen to him and he can be this sick, this can happen to anyone,” said Dr. Natalie West, a pulmonary specialist at the Johns Hopkins Hospital.

The 40-year-old athlete was in an induced coma for 25 days.

The ordeal took a toll on his body. He lost 60 pounds.

“I was basically paralyzed, I couldn’t move,” he said. “All my muscles were gone.”

Ayyad also had heart and lung damage.

Physical therapy involved relearning to eat, walk and talk. It was a difficult process.

Ayyad said he hopes to be back to normal by September and offered some advice as the virus continues to spread.

“Take it seriously. It’s not a joke,” he said.

“It can kill you, even if you think you’re healthy and immune to it. You’re not.”

Copyright 2020 CNN and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Police say missing kids’ mom helped keep their bodies hidden

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By REBECCA BOONE
Prosecutors say the mother of two children who were found dead in rural Idaho months after they vanished had conspired with her new husband to hide or destroy the kids’ bodies.

Sports

K-State Athletic Director Gene Taylor supports boycotts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Kansas State Athletic Director Gene Taylor issued his support for the student-athletes boycotting for racial injustice.

News

Alice Cooper Oct. 31 concert cancelled at Stormont Vail Event Center

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Alice Cooper’s hit song, ‘How You Gonna See Me Now’ is now a question some are asking after his Topeka concert was cancelled.

News

Topeka Police Chief plans to take action on community concerns on police policy

Updated: 1 hours ago
Nation-wide protests following several police-involved deaths of black people have raised concerns over law enforcement policies.

Local

Fallen Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Deputy honored at Outpost Dedication

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office dedicated the Lake Sherwood Outpost to fallen Sheriff’s Deputy Gregory Stubbs Tuesday.

Latest News

News

Fallen Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Deputy honored at Outpost Dedication

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office dedicated the Lake Sherwood Outpost to fallen Sheriff’s Deputy Gregory Stubbs Tuesday.

News

University of Kansas backs away from in-person requirement

Updated: 1 hours ago
The University of Kansas is providing faculty more flexibility if they don’t feel comfortable teaching in-person classes in the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

News

KU reports seven cases of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Kansas Athletics has said that that seven student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19. 100 student-athletes across four sports were tested.

News

Kansas counties could make governor’s mask order toothless

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Heather Hollingsworth and John Hanna
Gov. Laura Kelly’s planned order requiring Kansas residents to wear masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus could be toothless in many parts of the state because counties can exempt themselves and even those that don’t might not enforce it.

Coronavirus

Republicans, with exception of Trump, now push mask-wearing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AAMER MADHANI and LAURIE KELLMAN Associated Press
In Republican circles -- with the notable exception of the man who leads the party -- the debate about masks is over: It’s time to put one on.

Coronavirus

Sunbelt states rush to line up hospital beds, not barstools, amid virus surge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and LORNE COOK Associated Press
The European Union will reopen its borders to travelers from 14 countries, and possibly China soon, the bloc announced Tuesday, but most Americans have been refused entry for at least another two weeks due to soaring coronavirus infections in the U.S.