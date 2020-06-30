Advertisement

Board vote says Kansas State Fair will happen this year

The fair board votes 8-5 not to cancel this year's event in Hutchinson
The fair board votes 8-5 not to cancel this year's event in Hutchinson(kwch)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

In an 8-5 vote, the Kansas Stair Fair Board voted that the fair will happen this year. The decision comes with uncertainty as COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the state.

Last week, Oklahoma became among the latest states to decide to cancel its fair this year.

The Kansas State Fair is set for Sept. 11-20 in Hutchinson.

The event will come with some changes, laid out in a plan sent last week to Governor Laura Kelly for feedback. In Tuesday afternoon’s meeting, KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman advised against having the fiar this year.

The board decided to continue with this year’s fair with changes that include encouraging everyone to wear masks and requiring them inside select buildings, encouraging people to buy tickets online, and cutting down the number of entrances selling tickets.

To encourage people to buy tickets online, there is a $2 increase if you choose to buy your ticket at the gate.

Kansas State Fair President Harmon Bliss said more changes will likely happen in coming weeks.

“If we vote ‘yes,' it’s a working document. We’ll have to adjust,” he said ahead of Tuesday’s vote on the plan for the 2020 Kansas State Fair. “And there may be things we have to cancel as part of our normal fair.”

The fair will also have changes not related to COVID-19 like canceling rabbit shows due to a deadly virus that could infect them if cages are close together or not properly sanitized.

State Fair Manager Robin Jennison said the board needed to make this decision immediately to give vendors time to prepare and accommodate changes. He said some vendors will be selling masks and hand sanitizer.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

K-State Athletic Director Gene Taylor supports boycotts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Kansas State Athletic Director Gene Taylor issued his support for the student-athletes boycotting for racial injustice.

News

Alice Cooper Oct. 31 concert cancelled at Stormont Vail Event Center

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Alice Cooper’s hit song, ‘How You Gonna See Me Now’ is now a question some are asking after his Topeka concert was cancelled.

News

Topeka Police Chief plans to take action on community concerns on police policy

Updated: 1 hours ago
Nation-wide protests following several police-involved deaths of black people have raised concerns over law enforcement policies.

Local

Fallen Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Deputy honored at Outpost Dedication

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office dedicated the Lake Sherwood Outpost to fallen Sheriff’s Deputy Gregory Stubbs Tuesday.

News

Fallen Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Deputy honored at Outpost Dedication

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office dedicated the Lake Sherwood Outpost to fallen Sheriff’s Deputy Gregory Stubbs Tuesday.

Latest News

News

University of Kansas backs away from in-person requirement

Updated: 1 hours ago
The University of Kansas is providing faculty more flexibility if they don’t feel comfortable teaching in-person classes in the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

News

KU reports seven cases of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Kansas Athletics has said that that seven student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19. 100 student-athletes across four sports were tested.

News

Kansas counties could make governor’s mask order toothless

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Heather Hollingsworth and John Hanna
Gov. Laura Kelly’s planned order requiring Kansas residents to wear masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus could be toothless in many parts of the state because counties can exempt themselves and even those that don’t might not enforce it.

Sports

K-State Athletic Director Gene Taylor supports player boycotts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
K-State Athletic Director issues his support for boycotting student-athletes.

News

Bars in Shawnee County ordered to close at 10:00pm starting Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Shawnee County Health officer has issued new orders saying Shawnee County bars and nightclubs must close at 10:00p.m. starting Thursday.