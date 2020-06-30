15-year-old girl shot and killed in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A 15-year-old girl was fatally shot inside a vehicle in Kansas City, Kansas, early Monday.

Police were called to a hospital at about 1:50 a.m. in response to a young gunshot victim, Officer Dustin Dierenfeldt, a police department spokesman, told The Kansas City Star in an email.

The victim underwent surgery but died shortly after.

Officer T.J. Tomasic said someone shot into the vehicle, which was in the Armourdale neighborhood.

