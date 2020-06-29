Westbound I-70 to close on Polk Quincy viaduct

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Westbound I-70 will close on the Polk Quincy viaduct for lighting work.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says crews will close the westbound lane of I-70 on the Polk Quincy viaduct for lighting work on Tuesday, June 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews will provide traffic control.

The westbound lane of I-70 will be closed at mile marker 362 while the alert lights are worked on says the department. Driers should expect slow-moving traffic and delays.

