Traffic stop results in felony arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man is in custody following a traffic stop in Topeka.

Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill says a man is in custody on charges of felony theft after a traffic stop on the 2600 block of NE Calhoun Bluff Rd. early Monday morning, June 29.

On Monday, June 29, at 5:46 a.m. the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Offices says a deputy stopped a Ford Ranger pickup truck pulling a trailer on the 2600 block of NE Calhoun Bluff Rd. Deputies say the trailer was recently reported stolen out of Jefferson County.

Travis D. Walker, 39, of Topeka was taken into custody after deputies say they conducted a felony car stop with the assistance of the Sheriff’s Office K9.

Walker was booked into the Jefferson Co. Jail on charges of felony theft.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says it appreciates the swift communication from Jefferson Co. that led to the quick recovery of the stolen trailer and arrest of the suspect.

Walker has been arrested twice before for allegations of stolen vehicles, once for a trailer stump grinder and once for a stolen truck, tractor and motorcycles. Both stories can be found on WIBW.com.

