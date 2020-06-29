Advertisement

Topeka named 41st best run city in America

(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 29, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Kansas cities have been named in the 150 best-run cities in America.

A new study by WalletHub.com has named the 150 best-run cities in the Nation and three Kansas cities have made the list: Topeka, 41, Wichita, 52, and Kansas City, KS, 133.

WalletHub says the effectiveness of local leadership was compared due to COVID-19, protests and the upcoming 2020 election. For each city, the personal-finance website says it constructed a “Quality of City Services” scorecard. The card is made up of 38 performance indicators in six categories and each cities score was measured against its total per-capita budget.

WalletHub says the best run city is Casper, Wyoming, due to its lowest long-term debt outstanding per capita at $623, which is over 35 times lower than the worst-run city, Washington D.C. whose outstanding debt is $22,127.

Warwick, Rhode Island, had the fewest violent crimes per 1,000 residents, 0.91, which is over 22 times less than Detriot with 20.08, according to the website.

WalletHub says Provo, Utah, has the lowest unemployment rate at 6.3%, 7.1 times lower than Flint, Michigan, with 44.8% unemployed.

Fremont, California, has the lowest share of population living in poverty, according to the website, at 4.8%, which is 8.4 times lower than Flint’s 40.4% living in poverty.

For more information or to see where other cities fall visit WalletHub.com.

