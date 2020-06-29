Topeka Metro extends social distancing measures

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Metro votes to extend social distancing measures.

Topeka Metro says it voted to extend social distancing measures at the June 19 meeting in order to keep bus operators and passengers safe.

Topeka Metro says it continues to enact procedures to keep passengers and employees safe, as well as follow health guidelines from the CDC and local health experts. This includes requiring rear door entry to the fixed-route buses for anyone who does not require the use of a ramp or needs the bus lowered, while ADA customers will be able to board from the front.

The department says fares are waived for all fixed-route and paratransit buses throughout July which will assist with social distancing challenges that face bus operations working closely with passengers.

“Although the stay-at-home order has been removed, we want to remind people that COVID-19 is still active,” sats Topeka Metro General Manager Bob Nugent. “To help prevent the spread of possible infection, we are asking passengers to wear masks and maintain social distancing whenever possible.”

“We have made every effort to provide solutions to protect the health of our employees and passengers while continuing the mobility needs of our community. Our #1 priority is safety for all while traveling,” says Nugent.

