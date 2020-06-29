Suspicious death in Junction City

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A deceased female was located in an empty storage unit in Junction City on Friday, June 26.

The Junction City Police Department says a woman was found dead in an empty storage unit at 2323 N. Jackson St. in Junction City on Friday, June 26.

The Police Department says it is waiting for fingerprint verification for positive identification of the woman. An autopsy was performed and according to officials, foul play is suspected.

If anyone information on the case the JCPD is asking them to contact Crime Stoppers at 785-762-8477 or web tips can be made online.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.