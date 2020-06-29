Some Shawnee Co. fireworks stores see increase in customers on opening sales weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Shawnee County fireworks stores saw a burst of customers during opening weekend of the week-long sales season.

Martin Barber of Boomtown Fireworks said after months of shutdowns from the pandemic, people are looking for ways to unwind.

"We noticed because of the COVID situation and people over the last several months, stay-at-home they're ready to get out and celebrating with fireworks is one of the best ways to do that."

Billy Sunday of Topeka, a Boomtown customer exemplified Barber’s thoughts.

"I think everybody's ready to get out and blow stuff up, we've been cooped up too long," he said.

According to Barber, Boomtown saw an increase in customers from this time last year, and aside from people finding ways to blow off steam, the 4th of July falling on a Saturday helps business, and expects high traffic throughout the week.

Boomtown needed to cancel an annual yearly fireworks show because of mass gathering restrictions.

Inside the store, extra cleaning measures which include wiping down of carts and extra bottles of hand sanitzing stations have been well received.

"I think everyone's pretty accepting of this COVID pandemic and what's going on with and it's something we'll be living with for awhile."

There's a similar sentiment at HI-Performance Fireworks, which also saw an uptick in customers during opening weekend compared to last year.

“We really weren’t sure what to expect but we were pleasantly surprised with everyone still wanting to come out,” Owner Sharon Covert said.

The store launched a website so customers could place orders ahead and have the option to pickup curbside, posted social distancing reminders throughout the store and gave each employee a basket of cleaning supplies to be used between customers.

Covert said during a typical year, friends and family tend to congregate at the store to catch up with people they haven’t seen in awhile and hang out; COVID-19′s changed the atmosphere, but she said the customers support the changes.

"They didn't have any problems lining up and they're kind of conditioned I think from being at other stores."

Covert said she hopes customers can find ways to light up their spirits even if plans look different.

"I think people are ready to just do something different, feel good about themselves, feel good about tradition and things they've done in the past."

Here are dates and times you can shoot them off:

Topeka

July 3rd from 10:00am - 11:00pm

July 4th from 10:00am - Midnight

Fireworks banned within 500 ft of the VA Hospital

Shawnee County and Auburn

June 27th - July 4th from 8:00am - Midnight

Silver Lake

July 1st - July 2nd from 8:00am - 10:00pm

July 3rd and 4th from 8:00am - Midnight

July 5th from 8:00am – 10:00pm

Rossville

June 27th – July 2nd from 8:00am – 10:00pm

July 3rd – July 5th from 8:00am – Midnight

Montara

July 1st – July 3rd from 8:00am – 10:00pm

July 4th from 8:00am – Midnight

