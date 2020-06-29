Shawnee Co. Commissioners approve funding to repair damaged part of Shunga Trail

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Shawnee County Commissioners approved using contingency funds to repair part of the Shunga Trail Monday.

A section near of the trail in Crestview Park was damaged from rainfall last month.

Repairs for the roughly 200 feet of concrete and its removal in the rebuilding process for the trail will cost $15,089.

However, the county cannot begin repairing the trail until the City of Topeka gets approval from the City Council for a funding source to restore the banks of the creek

According to Jeremy Myers from Shawnee County Parks and Recreation, the county’s portion of the project will take place just north of the damaged area and there will be some rerouting of the trail as the city makes its repairs.

