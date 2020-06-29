Riley Co. sees 15 new cases of COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County has seen 15 new cases of COVID-19 since Sunday, June 28.

Riley County Public Health officials say the county jumped 15 cases since Sunday, June 28, bringing the county total up to 222 positive cases of COVID-19.

The Riley County Health Department says the county has 3 COVID-19 related deaths, 135 active cases and 85 recovered. The majority of patients, according to the Department, have been between the ages of 18 and 35.

The Health Department says that due to younger people tending to have less severe cases, none of the new patients are currently hospitalized.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says it has one positive patient who is on a ventilator and one inpatient person under investigation.

Riley Co. Public Health Officials said one additional employee at Riley County Emergency Medical Services has tested positive for a total of seven positives associated with that particular outbreak. Two pending results came back negative and one more has been tested. Riley Co. says results will be shared when available and any patients transported by EMS staff that later tested positive will be contacted by the Health Department.

The County is urging those with symptoms of COVID-19 to call the Screening Hotline to speak with a nurse at 785-323-6400.

