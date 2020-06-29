Pottawatomie Co. to adopt Gov. Kelly’s face mask mandate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie Co. will adopt the Governor’s new face mask mandate once it is published on July 3.

Pottawatomie County Public Health Officials say that the county has 69 positive cases of COVID-19, which is f more than Friday, June 26, with 55 recovered and 14 actives prompting the county to follow Governor Laura Kelly’s new face mask mandate.

PCHD says on Friday, July 7, it will post a link on its Facebook page to the Governor’s order for residents to be aware of the changes.

PCHD also says daily self-care is just as important such as daily exercise, staying hydrated, getting sun and doing something for yourself.

