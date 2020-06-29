Advertisement

Pilgrim’s Pride recalls nearly 60K pounds of chicken nuggets for possible rubber contamination

There are no reports of people getting sick
Pilgrim's Pride is recalling nearly 60,000 pounds of chicken nuggets because they may contain bit of rubber.
Pilgrim's Pride is recalling nearly 60,000 pounds of chicken nuggets because they may contain bit of rubber.(Source: USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service, CNN)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN/Gray News) – Pilgrim's Pride is recalling nearly 60,000 pounds of chicken breast nuggets because they may contain rubber.

The 4-pound plastic bag packages “may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically flexible rubber material,” the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

The frozen ready-to-eat nuggets were produced on May 6, 2020, with a Best-By date of 06 MAY 2021 and lot code of 0127 printed on the packages.

The product was distributed to retailers in Arizona, Idaho, Oregon, and Texas.

The agency says there are no confirmed reports of any health problems associated with the recalled product.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Pilgrim’s Pride at (800) 321-1470.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Seattle's 'occupied zone' remains in place

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
Protesters continued to hold Seattle's "occupied zone," despite promises from the mayor that the barricades would be moved.

National Politics

White House: Trump not briefed on ‘unverified’ bounties

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, JAMES LAPORTA and DEB RIECHMANN
The intelligence assessments came amid Trump's push to withdraw the U.S. from Afghanistan and suggested Russia was making overtures to militants as the U.S. and the Taliban held talks to end the long-running war.

National

Judge warns of possible move of trial in George Floyd death

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Four ex-Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd are due in court Monday.

National Politics

Dems push election-season health care bill toward House OK

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By ALAN FRAM
Democrats pushed a strengthening of “Obamacare” patient protections toward House passage Monday.

National

Couple draw guns at protesting crowd heading to St. Louis mayor’s home

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Mark McCloskey, 63, told a TV station that he and wife, Patricia, both personal injury lawyers, were facing an "angry mob" on their private street and feared for their lives Sunday night.

Latest News

National Politics

Reddit, Twitch clamp down Trumpist forums for hate speech

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By TALI ARBEL AP Technology Writer
The Trump forum was banned because it too often hosted content that broke Reddit's rules, including encouraging violence, and "antagonized" the company.

News

Governor Kelly COVID-19 News Conference

Updated: 1 hour ago
Gov. Laura Kelly will be giving an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus

Florida site of GOP convention orders wearing of masks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and EMILY SCHMALL Associated Press
The United States on Monday reported 38,800 newly confirmed infections, with the total surpassing 2.5 million.

Sports

ESPN Report: KSU’s Dean Wade agrees to multi-year Cavs contract

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Former K-State forward Dean Wade is officially a full-time member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

National

Amazon to dole out bonuses to frontline workers

Updated: 1 hours ago
The e-commerce giant made the announcement Monday, after criticism of its decision to roll back coronavirus-related hazard pay.

National

Golden State Killer admits to dozens of rapes, murders

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By DON THOMPSON and BRIAN MELLEY
The man dubbed the Golden State Killer made incriminating statements after his arrest and indicated he was driven by an internal force he couldn’t control, a prosecutor said Monday.