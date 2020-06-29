More than 60 people compete for car show trophy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People got the chance to show off their cars on the south side of Topeka despite the morning rain.

More than 60 people showed off their car at the John Hoffer Chrysler Jeep lot.

They did have to push back the check-in time an hour because of the rain but the show went on as normal.

The 40th anniversary event had 17 categories for people to win in – plus the best in show. Drivers of customized cars or timeless cars compete for a trophy.

John Hoffer said people of all ages love to come see the rides and compete for the prizes.

“There is definitely a competitive energy. it’s a fun deal, these guy’s, it’s probably one of the first shows they’ve got to come to this year on account of this COVID thing but it’s kind of getting over so hopefully things will get back to pretty much normal here quick,” said Hoffer.

This year’s best of show winner was Vince Dipasquale. They are hoping for a 41 year anniversary next year.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.