Advertisement

Monday Matters asks Riley Co. residents to complete mandatory mask survey

(WCAX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Monday Matters is asking Riley County residents to complete a survey on mandatory face coverings.

Monday Matters, an organization in Riley County, says it is asking residents for feedback via a survey on mandatory face coverings in the county.

The organization says it believes the Manhattan Area Chamber Board of Directors voted correctly to not mandate masks in businesses in Manhattan, however, the recent COVID-19 spike has worried many and is begging the question: How should the Chamber get involved in a mandatory mask ordinance?

While K-State Athletics has its own mandatory mask rule and Fort Riley soldiers being banned from visiting Aggieville, Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs enacted new regulations for restaurants.

Monday Matters says it will only ask participants for names in order to verify Chamber membership bit will only report collective results.

The organization says it represents the public’s interest which is the reason for the survey.

The survey can be found on the Monday Matters website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Emporia State returns to the field

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Lawrence Protesters occupy Mass St.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Protesters in Lawrence blocked off Mass. St. near South Park for several days.

Sports

Emporia State returns to the field

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Emporia State returned to the football field for the first time since the pandemic. The Hornets are hosting voluntary summer workouts.

Local

COVID-19 presents challenge in filling 911 dispatch positions at Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has implemented new recruitment methods to find applicants for open 911 dispatch positions, but even with an increase in people looking for work, restrictions from COVID-19 has created challenges in filling the open spots, which the county has the goal to fill.

News

COVID-19 presents challenge in filling 911 dispatch positions at Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has implemented new recruitment methods to find applicants for open 911 dispatch positions, but even with an increase in people looking for work, restrictions from COVID-19 has created challenges in filling the open spots, which the county has the goal to fill.

Latest News

News

More than 60 people compete for car show trophy

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
People got the chance to show off their cars on the south side of Topeka despite the morning rain.More than 60 people showed off their car at the John Hoffer Chrysler Jeep lot.

News

People learn to be a blacksmith at Washburn Tech

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
An old tradition is still present at Washburn Institute of Technology where seven people of all ages learned how to be a blacksmith.

News

Protesters in Lawrence camp out on Mass. Street since Saturday

Updated: 5 hours ago
Protesters in Lawrence began camping out on Mass. Street starting on Saturday after someone put a drawing and letter in South Park earlier in the day.

News

Gov. Kelly sets state 2021 fiscal year budget plan to over $704 million

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Kelly has announced her final plan for the 2021 fiscal year budget for the state.

News

Pottawatomie Co. to adopt Gov. Kelly’s face mask mandate

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Pottawatomie Co. will adopt the Governor’s new face mask mandate once it is published on July 3.