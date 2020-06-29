Monday Matters asks Riley Co. residents to complete mandatory mask survey

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Monday Matters is asking Riley County residents to complete a survey on mandatory face coverings.

Monday Matters, an organization in Riley County, says it is asking residents for feedback via a survey on mandatory face coverings in the county.

The organization says it believes the Manhattan Area Chamber Board of Directors voted correctly to not mandate masks in businesses in Manhattan, however, the recent COVID-19 spike has worried many and is begging the question: How should the Chamber get involved in a mandatory mask ordinance?

While K-State Athletics has its own mandatory mask rule and Fort Riley soldiers being banned from visiting Aggieville, Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs enacted new regulations for restaurants.

Monday Matters says it will only ask participants for names in order to verify Chamber membership bit will only report collective results.

The organization says it represents the public’s interest which is the reason for the survey.

The survey can be found on the Monday Matters website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.