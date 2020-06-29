Monday forecast: Hot temperatures all week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The heat wave will be the top story for the week ahead and even beyond with highs in the 90s and heat indices in the triple digits. The only factor that may limit how hot temperatures get is cloud cover especially through mid-week and a potential for a cooler airmass to be coming in from the east to end the week and weekend. How far west that airmass will get depends on how ‘cool’ it may get. It’s going to be the difference between upper 80s-low 90s and mid-upper 90s. Heat indices all week will range anywhere from 95-106.

Air quality will be better today but some effects of the Saharan Dust may still keep the air quality moderate today and should still be taken with caution. If you suffer from respiratory health problems, it wouldn’t be a good idea to spend time outdoors. For the most up to date air quality visit: https://www.airnow.gov/

Rain will be limited for the week ahead with the bulk of the storm chances occurring at night including a slight chance the next couple nights. The risk for severe weather will be limited as well. There will be several spots that get very little if any rain at all for the next 8 days.

8 Day June 29, 2020 (Doug Meyers)

Today: There are indications clouds will be increasing through the morning which will give a mix of sun and clouds to the area with highs in the upper 80s-mid 90s. Winds S 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Slight chance of showers/storms, most spots dry with lows in the mid 70s. Winds SE 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 90s. Winds S 10-20, gusting around 25 mph.

There is another chance of storms Tuesday night with Wednesday dry and another day with more of a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. This will be the start of winds less than 15 mph gusts making it feel that much more uncomfortable with the heat and humidity that will stick around.

The temperatures may start to cool down closer to the low 90s vs mid 90s beginning Friday and continuing into the 4th of July Saturday before rebounding back up toward the mid 90s Sunday into Monday.

Taking Action

Hot and humid weather conditions will be sticking around all week, the coolest temperatures may end up being today but with the humidity, heat indices will be in the mid-upper 90s. While we’re out of the worst of the Saharan Dust effects today, the air quality will still be relatively high compared to typical air quality for this time of year so use caution. Storm chances will mainly be at night so shouldn’t impact any outdoor activities you may have including your 4th of July plans. There are signs of storms during this time according to one model however because the storms will be very isolated and the other model keeps the area will keep it out of the 8 day and the official forecast for now, just stay weather aware.

Storms for June 30 7am-July1 7am (SPC/WIBW)

Explanation of the 5 risks, and general thunderstorms. From the Storm Prediction Center. (WIBW)

