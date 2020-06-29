Man on Northeast Kansas Most Wanted list apprehended

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County sheriff’s officials announced Monday that a man on the Northeast Kansas Most Wanted list has been captured.

The man, Jacob D. Phillips, 37, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail at 4:10 p.m. Sunday.

According to Shawnee County sheriff’s officials, Phillips had been sought in connection with interference with a law enforcement officer; fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer by reckless driving; battery; and illegal display of a license plate.

Phillips was being held Monday morning in the Shawnee County Jail on $1,500 bond.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.