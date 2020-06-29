Lawrence Police, Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office asking Mass. St. occupiers to move

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are in the process of asking the Massachusetts St. occupiers to move.

The Lawrence Police Department says it and the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office appreciate the right of residents to assemble peacefully, however, it is asking those that are currently occupying Massachusetts St. to move to a safer location an out of the roadway.

The LPD and Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office say they are currently asking residents to move to an alternate location so that the road can reopen for travel and commerce.

Law enforcement officials say those that refuse to relocate will be issued a notice to appear under K.S.A 8-1503 and failure to comply will result in arrest.

The City’s Municipal Services and Operations says it will then assist officers with the cleanup of Mass. St. so it can reopen to normal traffic patterns.

