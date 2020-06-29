KS--Kansas News Digest, KS

Hello!

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Kansas. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Kansas City Bureau at 800-852-4844 or apkansascity@ap.org.

For up-to-the-minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

AROUND THE STATE:

SUPREME COURT-FEDERAL EXECUTIONS

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to block the execution of four federal prison inmates who are scheduled to be put to death in July and August. By Mark Sherman. SENT: 692 words, photo

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS

TOPEKA, Kan. — Gov. Laura Kelly will discuss Covid-19 in Kansas. Developing from 4 p.m. news conference. UPCOMING: 300 words

BRIEFS:

— TEXTRON AVIATION-EXPLOSION — Federal regulators have cited aircraft maker Textron Aviation for a December 2019 explosion that injured 15 workers at its Wichita manufacturing plant.

— MISSING PERSON-KANSAS LAKE — Authorities have identified the body of a missing swimmer found in a Kansas lake.

— MERCK-KANSAS EXPANSION — Merck Animal Health said Monday it plans to invest $100 million to expand and enhance its manufacturing facility in DeSoto, Kansas.

— DEADLY SHOOTING — A man has been fatally shot in Kansas City, Kansas, authorities say.

— FOUR MOTORCYCLE RIDERS DIE — A Kansas man has been sentenced to four years of probation in a Nebraska crash that killed four Iowa motorcyclists.

SPORTS:

FBC-RACIAL INJUSTICE-KANSAS STATE-TWEET

MANHATTAN — Kansas State football players say they will boycott all team activities until administrators create a policy that would allow a student to be expelled for “openly racist, threatening or disrespectful actions.” SENT: 400 words

___

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.