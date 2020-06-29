Advertisement

Klieman issues support for boycotting athletes

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman cheer on his team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Bowling Green Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman cheer on his team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Bowling Green Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(WIBW)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Chris Klieman is issuing his support for his athletes, a day after the majority of the Kansas State football team said they wouldn’t play.

“Racism is NOT welcome at KSTATE now or in the future.” Klieman said in a statement posted to Twitter. “On and off the field, as a family, we will make a difference through our ACTION.”

Wildcats athletes said they would not meet, practice or play until the university adopts policies to dismiss students for “displaying openly racist, threatening or disrespectful actions toward a student or group of students.”

Klieman continued saying “I am excited to help every player unite for the solution NOW, so that we can come together stronger than ever. Black Lives Matter.”

This movement started after a viral tweet that was sent from another Kansas State student said “Congratulations to to George Floyd on being drug free for an entire month.”

A tweet by a Kansas State student making light of the death of George Floyd is drawing national attention, sparking the school’s athletic director to call it “disgusting and totally inappropriate.”
A tweet by a Kansas State student making light of the death of George Floyd is drawing national attention, sparking the school’s athletic director to call it “disgusting and totally inappropriate.”(Twitter)

