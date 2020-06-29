Advertisement

Kansas Teacher of the Year program changes timeline due to COVID-19, to align with National Teacher of the Year

(KKCO)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 29, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Teacher of the Year program has amended its timeline to better align with the National Teacher of the Year program and COVID-19 concerns.

The Kansas Department of Education says it has amended the timeline for the Kansas Teacher of the Year Awards to better align with the National Teacher of the Year program and to mitigate COVID-19 concerns.

KSDE says the revised schedule lines up with the National Teacher of the Year program more closely, which is administered by the Council of Chief State School Officers and the possibility of a second coronavirus safe in the fall, which has caused concerns about the cancellation of the regional award banquets in September and the state leadership conference and state awards banquet in November.

The changes were made after careful consideration and feedback from leadership teams across the state says the KSDE.

The Department says teachers nominated for the 2021 Kansas Teacher of the Year will automatically be nominees for the 2022 program and regional banquets will take place in March 2021, and the remaining events will take place in September 2021.

“Kansas has an incredible Kansas Teacher of the Year program,” says Tamla Miller, coordinator of the program. “This is a change that the national organization has wanted us to make for a long time, and it is one that we all believe will ultimately make our program even stronger.”

KSDE says the mission of the Kansas Teacher of the Year program is to build and utilize a network of exemplary teachers that are leaders in the improvement of schools, student performance and the teaching profession.

