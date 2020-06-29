Kansas sees 6 more COVID-19 related deaths, 14,443 positive cases
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has 270 COVID-19 related deaths and 14,443 positive cases.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says Kansas has 270 COVID-19 related deaths, 6 more than Friday, June 26, and 14,443 positive cases, which is 905 more cases than Friday.
County counts are as follows:
Allen – 4
Anderson – 4
Atchison – 32
Barber – 1
Barton – 55
Bourbon – 19
Brown – 11
Butler – 58
Chase – 4
Chautauqua – 4
Cherokee – 28
Cheyenne – 2
Clark – 34
Clay – 6
Cloud – 18
Coffey – 53
Comanche – 2
Cowley – 70
Crawford – 256
Dickinson – 8
Doniphan – 26
Douglas – 156
Edwards – 6
Elk - 1
Ellis – 21
Ellsworth – 3
Finney – 1,540
Ford – 2,006
Franklin – 69
Geary – 57
Gove – 1
Grant – 46
Gray – 26
Greenwood – 11
Hamilton – 32
Harper – 2
Harvey – 39
Haskell – 23
Hodgeman – 9
Jackson – 109
Jefferson – 25
Jewell – 4
Johnson – 1,722
Kearny – 48
Kiowa – 3
Labette – 57
Lane – 5
Leavenworth – 1,162
Lincoln - 1
Linn – 15
Logan – 1
Lyon – 489
Marshall – 1
Marion – 11
McPherson – 58
Meade – 30
Miami – 31
Mitchell – 4
Montgomery – 36
Morris – 5
Morton – 7
Nemaha – 24
Neosho – 29
Ness – 4
Norton – 3
Osage – 11
Osborne – 2
Ottawa – 6
Pawnee – 3
Phillips – 3
Pottawatomie – 68
Pratt – 11
Reno – 74
Republic – 9
Rice – 4
Riley – 205
Rooks – 8
Rush - 1
Saline – 94
Scott – 17
Sedgwick – 1,260
Seward – 971
Shawnee – 630
Sheridan – 4
Sherman – 7
Smith – 3
Stafford – 1
Stanton – 10
Stevens – 31
Sumner – 11
Thomas – 15
Trego – 1
Wabaunsee – 35
Washington – 1
Wilson – 1
Woodson – 6
Wyandotte – 2,293
