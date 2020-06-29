Kansas sees 6 more COVID-19 related deaths, 14,443 positive cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has 270 COVID-19 related deaths and 14,443 positive cases.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says Kansas has 270 COVID-19 related deaths, 6 more than Friday, June 26, and 14,443 positive cases, which is 905 more cases than Friday.

County counts are as follows:

Allen – 4

Anderson – 4

Atchison – 32

Barber – 1

Barton – 55

Bourbon – 19

Brown – 11

Butler – 58

Chase – 4

Chautauqua – 4

Cherokee – 28

Cheyenne – 2

Clark – 34

Clay – 6

Cloud – 18

Coffey – 53

Comanche – 2

Cowley – 70

Crawford – 256

Dickinson – 8

Doniphan – 26

Douglas – 156

Edwards – 6

Elk - 1

Ellis – 21

Ellsworth – 3

Finney – 1,540

Ford – 2,006

Franklin – 69

Geary – 57

Gove – 1

Grant – 46

Gray – 26

Greenwood – 11

Hamilton – 32

Harper – 2

Harvey – 39

Haskell – 23

Hodgeman – 9

Jackson – 109

Jefferson – 25

Jewell – 4

Johnson – 1,722

Kearny – 48

Kiowa – 3

Labette – 57

Lane – 5

Leavenworth – 1,162

Lincoln - 1

Linn – 15

Logan – 1

Lyon – 489

Marshall – 1

Marion – 11

McPherson – 58

Meade – 30

Miami – 31

Mitchell – 4

Montgomery – 36

Morris – 5

Morton – 7

Nemaha – 24

Neosho – 29

Ness – 4

Norton – 3

Osage – 11

Osborne – 2

Ottawa – 6

Pawnee – 3

Phillips – 3

Pottawatomie – 68

Pratt – 11

Reno – 74

Republic – 9

Rice – 4

Riley – 205

Rooks – 8

Rush - 1

Saline – 94

Scott – 17

Sedgwick – 1,260

Seward – 971

Shawnee – 630

Sheridan – 4

Sherman – 7

Smith – 3

Stafford – 1

Stanton – 10

Stevens – 31

Sumner – 11

Thomas – 15

Trego – 1

Wabaunsee – 35

Washington – 1

Wilson – 1

Woodson – 6

Wyandotte – 2,293

