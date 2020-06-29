Advertisement

Kansas ranks 13th in nation for most improved health during COVID-19

((Source: MGN image))
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has ranked 13th in a national survey on states with the most improved health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WalletHub.com says Kansas has ranked 13th in the nation, just under Idaho and North Dakota, in a study it did on the states with the most improved health during the coronavirus health crisis.

The personal-finance company says in order to determine where the nation’s health is recovering or worsening the most from COVID-19 it compared all 50 states and Washington D.C. across 13 metrics.

WalletHub says it used COVID-19 death rates, hospitalization rates and positive test rates in each state. The report focuses on the newest developments in each state rather than which ones have been hit the hardest during the pandemic.

Kansas ranked 13 with a total score of 61.11, the state’s death rate rank is 10, the positive testing rate is 36 and the transmission number rank is 21. WalletHub shows Kansas ranks just below Hawaii, West Virginia, Alaska, Maine, Vermont, Montana, Wyoming, New York, Oklahoma, Michigan, Idaho and North Dakota.

For more state rankings and information on the study visit WalletHub.com.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Suspicious death in Junction City

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A deceased female was located in an empty storage unit in Junction City on Friday, June 26.

Local

K-State president plans to combat racism

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas State University President Richard Myers says he will talk more about action plans to combat racism, bigotry and other forms of social injustice after public outcry on a student’s tweet last week.

News

Governor Kelly COVID-19 News Conference

Updated: 1 hour ago
Gov. Laura Kelly will be giving an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports

ESPN Report: KSU’s Dean Wade agrees to multi-year Cavs contract

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Former K-State forward Dean Wade is officially a full-time member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

News

Chandler wants new judge; would be fourth judge if granted

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Fry
Dana Lynn Chandler's motion seeking a new judge to hear her double-murder re-trial was filed Friday in Shawnee County District Court.

Latest News

News

Lawrence-Douglas County issues mandatory mask order

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Lawrence-Douglas County health officer has released a new health order, making masks mandatory at all indoor public spaces.

Local

Lawrence Police, Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office asking Mass. St. occupiers to move

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Lawrence Police Department and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are in the process of asking the Massachusets St. occupiers to move.

Local

Topeka Metro extends social distancing measures

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topeka Metro votes to extend social distancing measures.

News

Street closed after collapse

Updated: 2 hours ago
A section of NE Madison is closed until repairs are made.

Local

Governor Kelly makes face masks mandatory in public

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Kelly will make it mandatory to wear face masks in public on July 3.

Coronavirus

Kansas sees 6 more COVID-19 related deaths, 14,443 positive cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas has 270 COVID-19 related deaths and 14,443 positive cases.