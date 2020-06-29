Kansas ranks 13th in nation for most improved health during COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has ranked 13th in a national survey on states with the most improved health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The personal-finance company says in order to determine where the nation’s health is recovering or worsening the most from COVID-19 it compared all 50 states and Washington D.C. across 13 metrics.

WalletHub says it used COVID-19 death rates, hospitalization rates and positive test rates in each state. The report focuses on the newest developments in each state rather than which ones have been hit the hardest during the pandemic.

Kansas ranked 13 with a total score of 61.11, the state’s death rate rank is 10, the positive testing rate is 36 and the transmission number rank is 21. WalletHub shows Kansas ranks just below Hawaii, West Virginia, Alaska, Maine, Vermont, Montana, Wyoming, New York, Oklahoma, Michigan, Idaho and North Dakota.

