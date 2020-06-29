Kansas Public Schools to see fresh, local food in lunches

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State Department of Education has received a grant for over $96,000 to add fresh and local food to Child Nutrition Programs.

The Kansas State Department of Education says it has received a $96,648 grant from the Kansas Farm Bureau and Kansas State Research and Extension to bring fresh and local food into schools.

KSDE says it was notified Monday, June 29, of the ward and that it will allow subgrants through a competitive application process. The funds are meant to support the farm-to-CNP programming which includes local procurement and agricultural education efforts.

KSDE will be giving priority to CNPs that serve at least 40% of children eligible for free or reduced-price meals.

The grant is a 2-year project, says the Department, and will include program years 2020-2021 and 2021-2022.

KSDE says the grant will also enhance its traveling educational exhibit, Body Venture, by adding an agricultural component.

The United States Department of Agriculture says it awarded $12.1 million in Farm to School Grants, which is the most awarded since its inception in 2013. Over $52 million has been given to support 719 projects throughout the nation and are reaching nearly 21 million students in 47,000 schools.

The USDA says there are 159 grantees for 2020, including KSDE and two other Kansas organizations. The Fresh Farm HQ Cooperative Association received a $47,216 planning grant, and the Kansas Rural Center received a $99,863 implementation grant.

