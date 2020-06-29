Advertisement

Kansas Department of Labor teams up with Accenture

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Accenture teams up with the Kansas Department of Labor to provide assessments and improvements.

Governor Laura Kelly says Accenture is working with the Kansas Department of Labor to provide operational and technological assessments and improvements meant to support the delivery of unemployment services.

“I am pleased to announce that Accenture will be assisting the Kansas Department of Labor to improve response times for Kansans who need help and to revamp our systems, so we can mitigate the technical issues we have been experiencing the past several months due to the unprecedented high volume of claims,” says Governor Laura Kelly.

Accenture says it will be working quickly to improve the unemployment system and services throughout the state by evaluating and providing recommendations for claims processing optimization, call center operations and a comprehensive technology review.

Accenture says it has extensive experience in this type of work, such as rapidly assisting more than half a dozen other states with COVID-19 related programs during the pandemic and economic downturn. The company says it will immediately begin the first phase of the review and initial options for actions to be taken, followed by more data gathering, analysis and continuous recommendations for the duration of their work with KDOL.

