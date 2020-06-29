Associated Press Kansas Daybook for Monday, Jun. 29.

Monday, Jun. 29 8:00 AM University of Kansas Health System daily coronavirus (COVID-19) media briefing

The meeting is available by Zoom, both video and by phone. To join the Zoom Meeting by video, click https://kumc-ois.zoom.us/j/7828978628 Telephone dial-in Participants: For those without Zoom, call 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID: 782 897 8628. The feed is also available via TVU grid. The TVU source is UoK_Health and is being made available to all.

Tuesday, Jun. 30 11:00 AM Connecticut and Kansas advocates hold discussion on juvenile justice - Connecticut and Kansas youth leaders from Progeny and Connecticut Juvenile Justice Alliance host virtual panel discussion on 'Youth Justice Reimagined from Heartland to Coast'. Participants include YR Media Associate Producer Amber Ly, Progeny Community Organizer Tyler Williams and Youth Leader Taishma, and CTJJA Community Connections Director Iliana Pujols and Justice Advisor Tatiyana Whitley

https://bit.ly/YouthJusticeReimagined

Tuesday, Jun. 30 1:00 PM Kansas Department of Transportation hosts webinar on the Transportation Alternatives Program

https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1278293725598895630