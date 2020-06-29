Advertisement

K-State receives military contract to research intimate partner violence

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University researchers receive military contracts to research intimate partner violence and prevention.

Kansas State University says two professors have received U.S. military contracts for almost $1.74 million for intimate partner violence prevention and intervention research.

The University says the first contract went to Sandra Stith, a university distinguished professor of couple and family therapy, and Chelsea Spencer, a research assistant professor of couple and family therapy. The pair say the grant is just over $1.169 million from the Department of Defense and the U.S. Navy Installation Command for a project to test the effectiveness of a domestic abuse risk assessment tool used by Department of Defense domestic abuse victim advocates.

Stith says she and other researchers in a different previously funded K-State project developed the Intimate Partner Physical Injury Risk Assessment Tool. The tool has 15 items to collect information from victims, offenders, police reports and more to determine the level of risk for future intimate partner violence resulting in injury which was tested by Department of Defense treatment providers. Stith says the tool’s use is now mandated in all four service branches.

Stith and Spencer say they are seeking to determine the effectiveness of the tool when used by military domestic abuse victim advocates that only interview victims.

The University says the second contract is a subcontract issued by Knowesis for the U.S. Air Force Mental Health Resilience Program Evaluation and Enhancement project for just under $569,000. The goal of the project is to prevent and respond to domestic abuse in the Air Force says the school.

Specific projects of the second contract include training outreach managers at various bases to use online prevention programs, testing the effectiveness of those programs and examining data to determine the effectiveness of the treatment programs used by treatment providers.

Stith and Spencer say they will also provide training to Air Force staff on multiple programs such as a four-hour program designed to increase the patient’s readiness to change.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Suspicious death in Junction City

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A deceased female was located in an empty storage unit in Junction City on Friday, June 26.

Local

K-State president plans to combat racism

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas State University President Richard Myers says he will talk more about action plans to combat racism, bigotry and other forms of social injustice after public outcry on a student’s tweet last week.

News

Governor Kelly COVID-19 News Conference

Updated: 1 hour ago
Gov. Laura Kelly will be giving an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports

ESPN Report: KSU’s Dean Wade agrees to multi-year Cavs contract

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Former K-State forward Dean Wade is officially a full-time member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

News

Chandler wants new judge; would be fourth judge if granted

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Steve Fry
Dana Lynn Chandler's motion seeking a new judge to hear her double-murder re-trial was filed Friday in Shawnee County District Court.

Latest News

News

Lawrence-Douglas County issues mandatory mask order

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Lawrence-Douglas County health officer has released a new health order, making masks mandatory at all indoor public spaces.

Local

Lawrence Police, Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office asking Mass. St. occupiers to move

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Lawrence Police Department and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are in the process of asking the Massachusets St. occupiers to move.

Local

Topeka Metro extends social distancing measures

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topeka Metro votes to extend social distancing measures.

News

Street closed after collapse

Updated: 2 hours ago
A section of NE Madison is closed until repairs are made.

Local

Governor Kelly makes face masks mandatory in public

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Kelly will make it mandatory to wear face masks in public on July 3.

Coronavirus

Kansas sees 6 more COVID-19 related deaths, 14,443 positive cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas has 270 COVID-19 related deaths and 14,443 positive cases.