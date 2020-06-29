Advertisement

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Daycamp canceled

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office Daycamp 2020 has been cancelled due to COVID-19.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office Daycamp 2020 has been cancelled due to COVID-19.(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Daycamp 2020 has been canceled due to coronavirus.

Sheriff Tim Morse says he is sad to announce that the 19th annual Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office Daycamp will not happen this year due to COVID-19 complications.

Morse says during spring preparations and reservations are usually made for the Daycamp, however this year there is too much uncertainty of whether the camp would be held or not. The Sheriff’s Office says it has also been fighting many of its own battles to keep employees and inmates healthy.

The Sheriff says the decision was made to wait until 2021 to have the camp which has been a vital part of building positive relationships with the county youth, and that it will continue to make it a part of its child outreach efforts.

“We are homing for a spectacular, bigger and better Daycamp in 2021,” says Sheriff Morse.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Suspicious death in Junction City

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A deceased female was located in an empty storage unit in Junction City on Friday, June 26.

Local

K-State president plans to combat racism

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas State University President Richard Myers says he will talk more about action plans to combat racism, bigotry and other forms of social injustice after public outcry on a student’s tweet last week.

News

Governor Kelly COVID-19 News Conference

Updated: 1 hour ago
Gov. Laura Kelly will be giving an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports

ESPN Report: KSU’s Dean Wade agrees to multi-year Cavs contract

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Former K-State forward Dean Wade is officially a full-time member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

News

Chandler wants new judge; would be fourth judge if granted

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Steve Fry
Dana Lynn Chandler's motion seeking a new judge to hear her double-murder re-trial was filed Friday in Shawnee County District Court.

Latest News

News

Lawrence-Douglas County issues mandatory mask order

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Lawrence-Douglas County health officer has released a new health order, making masks mandatory at all indoor public spaces.

Local

Lawrence Police, Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office asking Mass. St. occupiers to move

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Lawrence Police Department and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are in the process of asking the Massachusets St. occupiers to move.

Local

Topeka Metro extends social distancing measures

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topeka Metro votes to extend social distancing measures.

News

Street closed after collapse

Updated: 2 hours ago
A section of NE Madison is closed until repairs are made.

Local

Governor Kelly makes face masks mandatory in public

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Kelly will make it mandatory to wear face masks in public on July 3.

Coronavirus

Kansas sees 6 more COVID-19 related deaths, 14,443 positive cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas has 270 COVID-19 related deaths and 14,443 positive cases.