Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Daycamp canceled

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Daycamp 2020 has been canceled due to coronavirus.

Sheriff Tim Morse says he is sad to announce that the 19th annual Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office Daycamp will not happen this year due to COVID-19 complications.

Morse says during spring preparations and reservations are usually made for the Daycamp, however this year there is too much uncertainty of whether the camp would be held or not. The Sheriff’s Office says it has also been fighting many of its own battles to keep employees and inmates healthy.

The Sheriff says the decision was made to wait until 2021 to have the camp which has been a vital part of building positive relationships with the county youth, and that it will continue to make it a part of its child outreach efforts.

“We are homing for a spectacular, bigger and better Daycamp in 2021,” says Sheriff Morse.

