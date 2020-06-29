Governor Kelly makes face masks mandatory in public

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Kelly will make it mandatory to wear face masks in public on July 3.

Governor Laura Kelly said in her COVID-19 news conference Monday that she is making a statewide order to mandatorily wear masks in public.

The Governor says that while counties may order less stringent mask orders, a handful of counties have already implemented a similar order, such as Douglas County. She will also have to get approval from the state finance council in order to impose the order.

Governor Kelly says with the world hitting the somber milestone of 500,000 COVID-19 related deaths and 10 million positive cases it is more important than ever to keep each other safe.

“You wear your mask to protect me, I wear my mask to protect you,” said Kelly.

The Governor has also added two states to the COVID-19 travel restriction list, South Carolina and Florida. She is asking all Kansans that have traveled to the two states to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Governor Kelly says Kansas has reached 270 COVID-19 related deaths and 14,443 positive cases, which is why she is imposing the order. She says to avoid another shutdown it is imperative to keep communities safe.

