Gov. Kelly sets state 2021 fiscal year budget plan to over $704 million

Governor Laura Kelly says she has announced her final plan for adjustments tot he 2021 fiscal year budget, which begins July 1.

“COVID-19 has created new economic challenges for our state,” says Governor Kelly. “However, the hard work that was done last year to restore fiscal stability prevented this unprecedented situation from being much worse. While we had to make hard choices, I’m pleased that this plan will preserve critical funding for Kansas schools, our infrastructure, and business recruitment tools. Kansas will undoubtedly feel the economic effects of COVID-19, but by preserving our core services, we will be better positioned for economic recovery and to continue growing when this virus is behind us.”

Kelly says the plan totals just over $704 million which includes items that will require approval from the Legislature when they return in January. She says the largest portion of the budget proposes to delay the $132 million payment to the Pooled Money Investment Board for the 2021 fiscal year and requests an additional loan of $132 million for a total of $264 million.

“I want to thank Larry Campbell and his team for their work identifying items that minimize the direct impact on Kansans, and I look forward to working with the 2021 Legislature to put together a bipartisan budget,” says Governor Kelly.

To view the Governors FY 2021 State General Fund Allotment Plan visit her website.

