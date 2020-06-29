Four appointments made by House Democrats

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas House Democratic Leadership has made new committee appointments.

The Kansas House Democratic Leadership says it has made new appointments to four committees. The appointments are as follows.

Economic Recovery Interim Study Committee:

-Representative Tom Burroughs

-Representative Stephanie Clayton

-Representative Jim Gartner

Foster Care Oversight Committee:

-Representative Gail Finney

-Representative Jarrod Ousley

-Representative Susan Ruiz

Special Committee on Kansas Emergency Management Act:

-Representative Mike Amyx

-Representative Ponka-We Victors

-Representative Valdenia Winn

Mental Health Modernization and Reform Committee:

-Representative Barbara Ballard

-Representative Elizabeth Bishop

-Representative Rui Xu

