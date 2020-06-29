Advertisement

Former Deputy TPD Chief thanks community for support after 5 family members killed in crash

Six killed in wreck
Six killed in wreck(GoFundMe)
By Grant Stephens
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Duputy Topeka Police Chief Tony Kirk is thanking for the community for offering their support after five of his family members were killed in a wreck recently.

“To the great people of Topeka, I wanted to send a heartfelt thank you to the citizen of this great city for the overwhelming outpouring of support shown to my family during our time of need as we dealt with the indescribable death of five of my family members as well as a dear friend of the family in a tragic auto accident on June 18th, 2020,″ he said.

He continued, stating the generosity from his home community left him “speechless.”

Five family members and a longtime friend had been driving for nearly 20 hours last week when they were killed in a fiery head-on crash in Kansas less than an hour from their destination, relatives have said.

Their car collided with another vehicle Thursday evening on the Kansas 10 bypass. The driver of the second vehicle was seriously hurt, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities have not explained how the crash happened.

Relatives said the victims were 29-year-old Anico Kirk; her three daughters, 11-year-old Yamel Kirk, 9-year-old Umariel Lee and 4-year-old Nah’Liyah Cay; Kirk’s brother, 27-year-old Maurice Ross; and longtime family friend 49-year-old Felecia Harvey, according to the Lawrence Journal-World.

Tony Kirk said the six were headed from Lakeland, Florida, to Topeka, Kansas. He is the uncle of Anico Kirk and Maurice Ross.

Anico Kirk moved to Florida from Topeka about a year ago and had recently returned to school to get her license as a hairdresser and makeup artist. Ross and Harvey flew from Topeka to Florida to visit, and Harvey was helping to look after the girls as they drove across the country to visit family, Tony Kirk said.

Tony Kirk described his niece’s daughters as “phenomenal young ladies.”

