Advertisement

Family, friends honor late Joe Delaney with monument

late Kansas City running back died trying to save 3 boys from drowning
By Reggie Wells
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 8:39 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A new monument in Chennault Park was unveiled honoring former Kansas City running back Joe Delaney on Saturday.

The Haughton native died in a nearby pond while trying to save three boys from drowning in 1983. Only one of the boys survived.

“He jumped in that pond to save some children who were drowning, and he knew he couldn’t swim, but that didn’t matter to him. All he thought about was he was going to try to save those kids,” Marvin Dearman says.

In 1983, Dearman was a rescue diver for the Monroe Police Department. He says he’ll never forget that day. When the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV 37 years later, all he could think about was the running back who once wore no. 37 for the Chiefs.

“I woke up that morning, and I said, ‘you know what? It was 37 years ago that Joe Delaney drowned. Kansas City just won the Super Bowl on the 37th anniversary of his death, and Joe Delaney wore jersey no. 37.’”

So Dearman, with the help of many others, made sure to honor Joe Delaney with a monument to remember the man they knew and loved.

“He didn’t like being honored, but we would always honor him. He wasn’t the type of person to be in the limelight,” Joe’s late wife, Carolyn Delaney says.

Carolyn says seeing the love and support from past friends, coaches and others make her even prouder of the man her husband was. “Joe was a person that would give his shirt off his back to you. He was a kindhearted person. He was also helping out people, and he didn’t worry about Joe himself. He just worried about making the people around him happy,” she says.

Carolyn says this is the first time the family has been back to the place Joe gave his life to try to save those young men. Now, she can come back and tell his story.

“We can come back and we have a place that I can bring the kids, the grands and the great grands to see the monument honoring Joe.”

“He died a hero, and there’s a story about him that will live on forever,” Dearman says.

Joe Delaney received many awards for his athletic play and heroic effort. He was also posthumously awarded the Presidential Citizens Medal by President Ronald Reagan.

Copyright 2020 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Monday forecast: Hot temperatures all week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Minimal chances for rain for the week ahead

News

Former Deputy TPD Chief thanks community for support after 5 family members killed in crash

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
Former Duputy Topeka Police Chief Tony Kirk is thanking for the community for offering their support after five of his family members were killed in a wreck recently.

News

7yo Hadley Schmidt fighting DIPG brain cancer passes away

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
A seven-year-old girl fighting DIPG, a form of brain cancer, passed away Saturday.

News

Some Shawnee Co. fireworks stores see increase in customers on opening sales weekend

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Shawnee County fireworks stores saw a burst of customers during opening weekend of the week-long sales season.

News

Some Shawnee Co. fireworks shops see increase in customers during opening sales weekend

Updated: 12 hours ago
Shawnee County fireworks stores saw a burst of customers during opening weekend of the week-long sales season.

Latest News

News

Hazy conditions in Kansas Sunday due to Saharan dust

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Hazy conditions in eastern Kansas Sunday were caused by dust from the Sahara Desert.

News

K-State athletes vow not to play until change occurs

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Christianna Carr and her fellow K-State athletes are united. All Wildcat athletes are standing together with the vow that if change doesn't come, they will stay on the sideline. @kstatesports

Sports

K-State student-athletes sideline themselves hoping for change

Updated: 15 hours ago
Kansas State athletes have collectively decided to not play until changes are made at the university. This comes after a K-State student tweeted insensitive comments about the death of George Floyd.

News

Six EMS personnel test positive for COVID-19 in Riley County

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
Six EMS personnel have tested positive for the coronavirus in Riley County bringing the total number of infections in the County to 207.

News

Ultimate Birthday Club : June 28th

Updated: 20 hours ago
13 News This Morning, Sunday Edition

News

Navy veteran bikes cross-country to raise awareness for veteran nonprofit

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
A U.S. Navy veteran is on a cross-country journey to raise awareness and donations for wounded veterans.