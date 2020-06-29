ESPN Report: KSU’s Dean Wade agrees to multi-year Cavs contract

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Former K-State forward Dean Wade is officially a full-time member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The team has converted Wade’s two-way contact into a multi-year deal.

Wade spent the majority of his rookie season with the Cleveland’s G-League Canton affiliate, averaging 14.2 points and 7.5 boards per game. He also appeared in 12 games for the Cavs, averaging 1.7 points on 69.2 percent shooting, while pulling 1.6 rebounds per game.

As a Wildcat, the St. John, Kansas-native finished top ten all time in a slate of categories: scoring, rebounding, double-digit scoring games, field goals made, and starts. Wade’s senior class made three NCAA Tournament appearances and finished with 88 wins — the sixth-most by a class in school history.

