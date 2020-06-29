City of Topeka Utility Department to resume disconnects

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka Utility Department will resume utility disconnections next week.

The City of Topeka Utility Department says it will continue with utility disconnections next week and accounts not in good standing are likely to be disconnected.

The Utility Department says it encourages customers wanting to make payment arrangements or those having difficulty paying bills to call 368-3111 to hear various payment options available.

The City says utility bills can be paid at City Express at 620 SE Madison, the customer service call center authorized US Bank locations. City Express is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday - Friday and works with customers to keep balances due manageable during the COVID-19 pandemic. If paying in cash, the City says to visit US Bank at the drive-through window. Bills can also be paid by phone at 785-368-3111 or online.

Residents are also encouraged to use the Water Share Program created by Doorstep, Let’s Help, the Salvation Army and the City of Topeka which helps residents in need with their COT water bill. The City says to contact organizations directly to request assistance. The contact information is as follows.

Doorstep: 785-357-5341

Let’s Help: 785-234-6208

Salvation Army: 785-223-9648

The Utilities Refund Program is another that offers assistance for utility bills. The City says to contact the Community Resources Council top apply at 785-233-1365.

The City says those looking for a way to help should go online or call 785-368-3111 to set up donations that may be reoccurring or one time. The donation amount will be added to the resident’s next City of Topeka water bill.

