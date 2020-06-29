Advertisement

Boil Water Advisory for Lakeside Village Improvement District

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KDHE has issued a boil water advisory for the Lakeside Village Improvement District.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has issued a boil water advisory for the Lakeside Village Improvement District water distribution system, which is located in Jefferson County, and that the advisory is not COVID-19 related.

KDHE says customers should do the following until further notice:

 If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

 Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

 Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

 Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water

that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

 Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. The supervision of children is necessary while

bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their

physicians.

KDHE says the advisory took effect on Monday, June 29, and will remain in effect until conditions that placed the system at risk for bacterial contamination are resolved.

The Department says it issued the advisory due to a loss in pressure in the system and failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in the loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

For consumer questions contact the water system or KDHE at 785-296-5514 or the PWS Consumer webpage.

For restaurants and other food establishment questions contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety and lodging program or call 785-564-6767.

