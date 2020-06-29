Body of swimmer found in lake outside Wichita

GODDARD, Kan. (AP) -

Authorities have found the body of a missing swimmer in a Kansas Lake.

The Wichita Eagle reports that a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said the body was found around 1:20 a.m. Sunday at Lake Afton.

The search began Saturday afternoon at the 258-acre man-made recreational lake in an area of Sedgwick County west of Wichita.

The name of the victim has not been released.

