Advertisement

Body of swimmer found in lake outside Wichita

DROWNING
DROWNING(WITN)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GODDARD, Kan. (AP) -

Authorities have found the body of a missing swimmer in a Kansas Lake.

The Wichita Eagle reports that a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said the body was found around 1:20 a.m. Sunday at Lake Afton.

The search began Saturday afternoon at the 258-acre man-made recreational lake in an area of Sedgwick County west of Wichita.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Governor Kelly COVID-19 News Conference

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Gov. Laura Kelly will be giving an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports

ESPN Report: KSU’s Dean Wade agrees to multi-year Cavs contract

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Former K-State forward Dean Wade is officially a full-time member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

News

Chandler wants new judge; would be fourth judge if granted

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Steve Fry
Dana Lynn Chandler's motion seeking a new judge to hear her double-murder re-trial was filed Friday in Shawnee County District Court.

News

Lawrence-Douglas County issues mandatory mask order

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Lawrence-Douglas County health officer has released a new health order, making masks mandatory at all indoor public spaces.

Local

Lawrence Police, Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office asking Mass. St. occupiers to move

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Lawrence Police Department and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are in the process of asking the Massachusets St. occupiers to move.

Latest News

Local

Topeka Metro extends social distancing measures

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topeka Metro votes to extend social distancing measures.

News

Street closed after collapse

Updated: 2 hours ago
A section of NE Madison is closed until repairs are made.

Local

Governor Kelly makes face masks mandatory in public

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Kelly will make it mandatory to wear face masks in public on July 3.

Local

Boil Water Advisory for Lakeside Village Improvement District

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The KDHE has issued a boil water advisory for the Lakeside Village Improvement District.

News

Just a Buck Campaign Ends Raising Thousands

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Just a Buck campaign has come to and end, and thanks to the help of Lewis Toyota, we have raised over $20,000 for the Big Brothers, Big Sisters.

News

Navy veteran bikes cross-country to raise awareness for veteran nonprofit

Updated: 4 hours ago
Navy veteran bikes cross-country to raise awareness for veteran nonprofit