7yo Hadley Schmidt fighting DIPG brain cancer passes away

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A local seven-year-old girl fighting DIPG, a form of terminal brain cancer, passed away Saturday.

According to a post on The Hearts for Hadley Facebook page, Hadley Lee Schmidt passed away Saturday morning at 8:30 in her mother’s arms.

The post thanked Hadley’s supporters, saying, “Thank you all for your prayers and support through Hadley’s fight with DIPG. You may never know how much that was all truly appreciated.”

Hadley had been battling cancer since October of last year.

Hadley’s celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

