“We Can’t Breathe” Rally gathers community to unite for social justice

By Danielle Martin
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People headed to the State Capitol on Saturday to continue the support of bringing social justice in the Topeka community.

Juanice Sierra Crowley organized a “We Can’t Breathe” Rally to be different than previous events.

“Not all the rally’s has worked, not all the rioting has worked although it made progress, but we’re just trying a different route,” Juanice Sierra Crowley said. “So the whole theme of today is kind of like a family gathering. As a community we should feel like family and we should get to that point.”

Juanice says the mission was to make the even more like a family gathering, and to give another opportunity to bring unity among local law enforcement and the community.

A variety of vendors offered T-shirts, food and activities. Also local organizations offered a chance for people to register to vote.

“We’ve been attending a lot of the protests and community events just trying to register everybody we can,” Anita Austin with Loud Light said. “I’m here to advocate for local change, because your vote gets the biggest bank for it’s buck in the local election.”

“I wanted to have a variety of different vendors, and mainly vendors of color, not just black, but Latino, but just in general, because, our town has been overrun by corporations. Let’s give back to small businesses, especially small businesses that don’t get to keep their money much,” Crowley added.

The event consisted of speeches by Juanice Sierra Crowley, Josh Karimi, who is running for District Attorney, and other community members.

“What I’m hoping they get out of it, is we have more in common than we have differences. We really should love on each other more than hate each other for small things and things we have no control over,” Crowley said.

The event last from noon to 7pm.

