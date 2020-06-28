Members of Fellowship Bible Church are making reservations to attend church

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As churches are reopening its doors, one local church are having their members make reservations to attend church.

Fellowship Bible Church reopened its doors over the weekend, inviting members in with a few changes.

“The registrations that we’re doing on the weekend just helps us get an idea of how many people who are going to be coming for each service,” Connections Coordinator of Fellowship Bible Church, Liam Weingartner said.

Members of the church are having to make a reservation online before attending any services.

“It’s been great because we know a head of time how many people are coming in. So it’s not necessarily they’re reserving a seat, but it’s giving us an idea of what to expect,” Weingartner explained.

Weingartner says the reservations help maintain the capacity in the church, “We aren’t, aren’t filling up past 50 percent capacity in this room.”

“We also have overflow rooms as well that are available. But, we haven’t even gotten close to filling up to even that much, so we’re definitely under the safe distancing guidelines,” he said.

Members are still recommended to keep social distance.

“Even when they get into our worship center, being seated six feet apart, front and back and on both sides,” he explained. “We’re just trying to do as much as we can to usher in good foot traffic, controlling what surfaces are being touch.”

The church is doing everything to make people feel safe.

“As people are coming into the building, we’re offering members masks as well, encouraging them to wear their own, offering hand sanitizer,” Weingartner said.

Weingartner says they have prepared for this moment, “A lot of planning, a lot of prayer and we’ve been incredibly excited to see just the excitement on the faces of people coming in, as we welcome them in, just being able to see our family again just has been really special, so it’s been great.”

To find out more information on making a reservation at Fellowship Bible Church, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.