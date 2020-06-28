KS Lottery
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Saturday:
08-27-30-36-47, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 3
(eight, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-six, forty-seven; Star Ball: eight; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $3.2 million
2-2-3
(two, two, three)
01-10-14-24-29, Cash Ball: 17
(one, ten, fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine; Cash Ball: seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $190,000
Red Balls: 14-19, White Balls: 7-12
(Red Balls: fourteen, nineteen; White Balls: seven, twelve)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Estimated jackpot: $53 million
09-36-49-56-62, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2
(nine, thirty-six, forty-nine, fifty-six, sixty-two; Powerball: eight; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $42 million