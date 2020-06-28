K-State athletes vow not to play until change occurs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - When she first saw the tweet, Christianna Carr couldn’t believe her eyes.

“I remember saying that a lot. Are you kidding me?” K-State women’s basketball guard Christianna Carr said. “I said that out loud in my car. I was like, are you kidding me? And I read it again and I read it again and I read it again.

It was this tweet from Kansas State student Jaden McNeil that left Christianna Carr without words.

Kansas State student Jaden McNeil sent this tweet on June 25, 2020. K-State athletes soon vowed not to play again after this tweet. (Jaden McNeil)

that left Christianna Carr without words.

"It honestly just hurt because this man not only is making a joke, but you're, you're being insensitive about human life."

That tweet incited a need for change at Kansas State.

"I told my dad that this, I can't be an advocate for something and then not do it all the way."

And Wildcats athletes have banded together.

"I saw that Joshua Youngblood and another football player tweeted out that they will not be playing. And I was in, I was in total agreement with it.

So I hop on the zoom call and we had football, volleyball, soccer, women's basketball, men's basketball, baseball, um, all the teams on there talking about it and somebody brought up,

Well, I don't want to play up. This is what my university stands for. And then everyone started agreeing with, and I was like, okay, so that's the, that's the length that we're willing to take? And everyone was like, yes. And I was like, alright."

A mass collection of athlete's tweeted the same statement saying they will not meet, practice or play until Kansas State puts policies in place that allows a student to be dismissed for displaying openly racist, threatening or disrespectful actions towards a student or groups of students.

"our student athletes are ready to sit out for a year. Whether that takes months, whether it takes a year, whether it takes a week, everybody is on, on page, on onboard with doing whatever it takes to hear our voices."

The hope is that this step will finally bring change.

I feel like we are in 2020 and I shouldn’t have to sit out of something because I’m, I feel like I, what people are saying is treating us unfairly. I wouldn’t see our university treats us unfairly.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.