Hot week ahead

By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hot weather will stay with us as we start out July this week. Rain chances remain low, but we still cannot rule out a few storms on a couple days this week.

After a couple rounds of overnight storms in a few areas, we will remain quiet tonight. South breezes will keep temperatures warm with lows in the mid 70s by Monday morning.

Monday afternoon will bring a return to gusty winds once again. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, which should keep temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s.

A weak cold front is set to move through the area Wednesday afternoon. The front could allow for a few showers and storms to develop, though the storm chances on Wednesday are still uncertain.

Otherwise, most of the week ahead will remain dry. The Fourth of July looks hot and dry next weekend as high temperatures remain in the 90s.

FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Lows in the mid 70s. Wind S 10-15 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Wind S 15-25 mph; gusty.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Wind SE 10-20 mph.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

